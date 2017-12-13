Built with creatives in mind
LunaDesk is the perfect companion for any creative. With powerful hardware and Windows 10, it runs even the most intensive professional applications with ease. The built in Touchscreen makes for the perfect drawing tablet and companion when interacting with content. Added expandability and I/O make it agile and adaptable. All of this paired with out of the box readiness leaves you spending less time trying to create the perfect workspace and more time using it.
A Canvas That Adapts To You
Unlike other touchscreen solutions that limit your ability to maneuver the screen, LunaDesk comes with a pre-installed computer arm that gives you the largest range of motion possible. With the ability to move in different directions, paired with the ability to add additional monitors, LunaDesk allows any professional to have the workplace setup they want, and need.
Built In Touch Control Panel
A built in touchscreen control panel allows for quick access when needing additional I/O. Above the touch power button and LunaDesk logo are audio in / out ports for connecting a microphone or set of headphones. 4 USB 2.0 ports align the top and allow for easy access when connecting external devices. High transfer speeds thanks to shielded cabling make importing videos and photos a breeze.
expand Your workspace,
right out of the box.
LunaDesk comes with your choice of 1 or 2 pop-up mounts, each containing a 4K compatible HDMI port and power receptacle. This makes adding additional monitors, as well as other devices, hassle free. It also ensures your workspace stays looking clean and organized without the clutter of unnecessarily long wires and cables.
Built In A/C Wireless
Super Fast Intel A/C Wireless allows transfer speeds of over a gigabyte per second. This makes downloading and uploading large files a breeze.
Bluetooth 4.0
Bluetooth 4.0 allows you to connect all of your favorite devices, such as keyboards, mice and headphones giving you a truly wire-free workspace.
Premium Sound System
Dual 3-inch Speakers deliver premium quality sound right out of the box. A built in Amplifier adds to quality and range, meaning you can turn the volume up without worrying about sound distortion.
Plenty of Power Under the Hood
Lunadesk was designed to run professional applications including Solidworks and Adobe's Creative Cloud Suite with ease. Advanced hardware lets your imagination run wild with endless possibility.