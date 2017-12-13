Built with creatives in mind

LunaDesk is the perfect companion for any creative. With powerful hardware and Windows 10, it runs even the most intensive professional applications with ease. The built in Touchscreen makes for the perfect drawing tablet and companion when interacting with content. Added expandability and I/O make it agile and adaptable. All of this paired with out of the box readiness leaves you spending less time trying to create the perfect workspace and more time using it.